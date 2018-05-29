× Inmate facing charges after attempting to escape police custody during transfer in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– An inmate is facing additional charges after attempting to escape police custody.

Henderson Hickmond, 44, is facing escape and resisting arrest among other related charges.

On May 8 around 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of the 2800 block of E. Market Street in Springettsbury Township.

Upon arrival, police found that a Constable was attempting to apprehend Hickmond who had escaped from his custody.

Hickmond allegedly attempted to ride a bicycle before crashing in the parking lot and attempting to stand.

After a brief struggle, the Constable was able to grab Hickmond and fully detained him after police assistance.

According to the Constable, he was in the process of transporting Hickmond, and was driving in the left lane of the roadway when he saw Hickmond stand up from his seat and push his body through an open window.

Hickmond landed on the street and was able to free his left foot from the leg shackles before standing up and running southbound into the parking lot.

Now, he will face charges.