× Lancaster County man accused of dealing marijuana, Xanax after police raid his home

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Police have arrested a Lancaster County man on charges of dealing marijuana and Xanax after a Lancaster County Drug Task Force raid of his Ephrata home, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Dylan C. Alfinito, 22, is charged with felony counts of drug dealing, illegal possession of a firearm, and three related misdemeanors, according to the DA’s office.

He waived a preliminary hearing on the charges and was held for trial. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

In a May 10 search of Alfinito’s home in the first block of Park Avenue, detectives found:

42.8 ounces (2.67 pounds) of marijuana, with an estimated street value between $7,350 and $10,000

134 Xanax pills, with an estimated street value of $268

Drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, a vacuum sealer, baggies and butane.

Also, investigators say Alfinito had a pistol on him when he was arrested at the property. He does not have a license to carry.

Alfinito also had $2,507 cash, a half-gram of cocaine, and 1.5 grams of marijuana wax on him when he was searched by police, investigators say.