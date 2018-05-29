× Lancaster County man accused of striking 5-year-old child

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are seeking a 25-year-old Mountville man who is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son.

Mark Edward Brink Jr. allegedly struck the child in the head and neck area, and pushed the boy to the ground at the child’s home last Thursday at about 10 p.m., according to West Hempfield Township police.

Brink was intoxicated at the time, according to the victim’s mother.

Police noted visible injuries to the child’s face, neck, and right knee. The child was taken to an area hospital for a wellness check.

Brink is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West Hempfield Police at (717) 285-5191.