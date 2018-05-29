× Man accused of sexual misconduct with Susquehanna Township minor arrested at Lycoming County carnival

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Susquehanna Township Police have charged a 51-year-old carnival worker with sexual misconduct involving in minor in 2011 and 2013, the law enforcement agency announced.

William Joseph Nettles is charged with aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors, police say.

Nettles was arrested in Lycoming County on May 18. He was found at a carnival, where he was operating a carnival game, police say.

He was returned to Dauphin County following his arrest and is being held in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.