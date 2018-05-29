Olivia’s cooks up Rosemary carrot Roasted Chicken w ancient Farro grains

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Rosemary carrot Roasted Chicken w ancient Farro grains, pecans, & apricots, served along w garlicky wilted Broccoli Rabe
Roasted chicken:
1 whole chicken
1 lb carrots (peeled & cut in 1/2” lengths)
6oz farro
1 cup pecans
1 cup dried apricots
1 cup broccoli
1 cup broccoli rabe
2 oz Olivia’s steak seasoning
6 oz Olivia’s garlic butter
20 oz chicken stock
2 cups yams peeled & cubed 1/2” x 1/2”
Preheat oven to 350* F. Cut whole chicken into halves. Season w salt, pepper, & rosemary. Cover and roast for 25-30 minutes(or until internal temperature is 140*F). Add the carrots, sweet potatoes, put back in oven until carrots are fork tender & caramelized & internal temperature of chicken is 158*F.
Farro (3 to 1 ratio w liquids)
Sauté onions, carrots, celery, garlic, & garlic butter on med-high heat approx 3-4 mins. Add chicken stock. Let simmer for approx 15-20 mins or until Farro is tender and a bit chewy(Aldenté)
Cocktails:
Flamingo Fizz
3 Olives Loopy vodka
Lemonade
Guava nectar
Club soda or sprite
Fresh lemon wedges
Fresh watermelon garnish
Fill glass w ice. Add loopy vodka, lemonade, guava nectar, & fresh lemon wedges. Shake. Top off w club soda or sprite. Garnish w fresh watermelon wedge. Enjoy! (Goes perfectly while you drift on your flamingo floaty in the pool)
White cran-peach sangria:
White wine of your choice
Elderflower liqueur
White cranberry juice
Fresh peaches chopped
Fresh grapes
Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients, shake. Enjoy!!