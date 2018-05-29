Plans underway to repair masonry stone wall that collapsed in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY — Plans to repair the masonry stone wall along northbound Route 11/15, just south of Perdix in Perry County, that collapsed on April 16 are underway.

Starting this week, prep work begins that will lead to a single-lane traffic restriction for a portion of the roadway. Motorists will be impacted by the restriction between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. During this time, the contractor will be demolishing the damaged area of the existing wall and build a new concrete one, according to PennDOT.

Prep work includes traffic line eradication, the setting of additional concrete barrier and the installation of temporary traffic signal, PennDOT states in a release.

PennDOT will announce the activation of the temporary traffic signals and the single-lane restriction when the date has been finalized.

Immediately after the collapse, PennDOT placed a barrier along the northbound shoulder to protect motorists from entering the breach.

The traffic restriction is expected to last through mid-to-late July.

An alternate route motorists can use to avoid the restriction is Route 22/322 across the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County.