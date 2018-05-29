× Wanted Etters man taken into custody after Illinois traffic stop

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: The wanted Etters man was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Illinois.

Collin Miller, 24, was taken into custody on May 29 around 11:10 p.m. in Du Quoin, Illinois.

He was taken into custody without incident and still had the loaded handgun from the incident at Arooga’s on his person.

Now, he is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

PREVIOUSLY: Police are searching for an Etters man who allegedly pulled a gun on several bar patrons during an altercation.

Collin Miller, 24, is facing aggravated assault charges for the incident.

On May 28 around 11:00 p.m., police responded to the Arooga’s Bar in the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township for a report of a man pulling a gun on several patrons.

Police found that Miller was at the Arooga’s location with his brother and was allegedly harassing an old acquaintance who was seated nearby.

Another patron of the bar intervened to keep the incident from escalating, at which time Miller became aggressive toward the patron and pulled out a black handgun.

Miller allegedly pointed the gun to the victim’s chest before saying “I’m a two time felon.”

A second patron observed the incident and attempted to smack the gun away from the victim’s chest.

At that point, Miller pointed the gun at the second patron’s head before some pushing and shoving occurred.

Miller fled the bar in a black Hummer with the PA License Plate KMZ1688.

A warrant has been issued for Miller’s arrest.

Miller was arrested in 2015 and pleaded guilty to arson after setting four fires.