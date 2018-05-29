× Searchers find body of Maryland National Guardsman who went missing in Ellicott City flooding

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Searchers in the Patapsco River found the body of Sgt. Eddison Hermond, the Maryland National Guardsman missing since Ellicott City was struck by a catastrophic flash flood on Sunday, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Hermond was last seen attempting to help a woman rescue a lost cat during the flood. Witnesses reported that he was attempting to help a woman who had escaped through a window with her cat, when he became swept up in the rushing water. An acquaintance reported him missing to police at 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Rescue personnel have been searching buildings and waterways in the area since the flood. There have been no other reports of missing people.