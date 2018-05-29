Sickly kitten left in tin lab box outside Lancaster County animal shelter

LANCASTER — Workers at a Lancaster County animal shelter received an unpleasant surprise when they arrived this morning — a 4-week-old kitten had been left in an insulated lab box on the shelter’s front porch.

The kitten was suffering from lice, and a mild upper respiratory infection, according to the Pet Pantry, the Millersville Pike shelter where the kitten was found.

The person who left the animal in the box also called the Pet Pantry and left a message stating they had done so, workers discovered.

“One of our staff members noticed the box was on the bench and not in the normal spot by the door when they came in this morning.” Explains Dr. Bryan Langlois, Pet Pantry Medical Director and Co-Founder. “When they opened it they saw the little girl staring back at her.”

Staff at the Pet Pantry understands the person was probably just trying to find help for the kitten, Langlois said. But, he says, it is not proper — or even legal — to abandon an animal at a shelter in such a manner.

“This was not a case of someone trying to be cruel, but rather a situation where they were really trying to help this kitten and knew the Pantry might be able to help. We will be reaching out to them to remind them that it is not OK to do this.” Dr. Langlois stated.

The young calico kitten, which has yet to be named by Pantry staff, will be in foster for a period of at least 4-6 weeks while she gains weight and recovers.

The kitten will be placed up for adoption, according to the Pantry.