Wednesday is mainly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm, and a warm, gusty breeze keeps it humid

WARM, MUGGY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

Skies continue to brighten this evening pushing temperatures upward. Temperatures are warm in the 80s before sunset then fall to the 70s during the late evening. It’s muggy too. Skies partially clear allowing temperatures to drop to the middle and upper 60s. Expect another morning of fog and misty areas. Plenty of cloud cover limits sunshine. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. A greater risk is expected in the evening and overnight period. Winds pick up out of the southeast 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts to 20 MPH. High temperatures warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Friday, we see breaks in the cloud cover allowing a little more sunshine ,which helps to boost readings back into the lower and middle 80s, however, a few showers and thunderstorms still threaten. The sticky, muggy feel is with us all week.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND

Upper level low brings changes to temperatures and keeps things unsettled over the weekend. There is a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday. Highs manage the middle and upper 70s. However, more showers and plenty of cloud cover, with much cooler readings in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees expected Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

A few showers linger into Monday and temperatures are unseasonably cooler in the 60s. Drier air along with sunshine returns Tuesday. Readings are back into the 70s.

