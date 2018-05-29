× West Manheim Twp. building, police station closed due to explosive devices

YORK COUNTY — The West Manheim Township building and police station is closed after explosive devices were brought inside.

A resident drove to the police station to dispose of the explosive devices, according to West Manheim Township Police.

Pennsylvania State Hazardous Device & Explosives Division is responding to the station. It is expected to be closed for several hours.

This will be updated when more information becomes available.