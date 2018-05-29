× Woman facing charges after allegedly assaulting ex-boyfriend at York restaurant

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Thomasville woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting her ex-boyfriend at Bubba D’s Restaurant near Dallastown.

Roxanne Mejia, 48, is facing simple assault and disorderly conduct charges for her role in the incident.

On May 26 around 12:10 p.m., police responded to a domestic assault at the Bubba D’s Restaurant in the 2000 block of S. Queen Street in York.

Upon arrival, police found that the victim’s girlfriend, later identified as Mejia, came to his place of work and began hitting him.

The victim told police that earlier that morning, he told Mejia that she would have to move out after the couple was no longer dating.

Then, Mejia proceeded to show up at the restaurant and strike the victim multiple times.

Police observed blood on the victim’s shirt and chin, and he told police he believed his nose was broken.

After reviewing security camera footage, police found that Mejia arrived at the restaurant at 11:55 a.m. and walked around to the back door where she found the victim.

The video shows Mejia following him, but the two travel out of range that it became unclear how many times the victim was struck.

According to police, you can only see the victim protecting his face before Mejia proceeds to get back in her vehicle and leave.

Now, she is facing charges.