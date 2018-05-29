× Zips Dry Cleaning offers to clean and tailor customers’ American flags for free

A regional dry-cleaning company with locations in York and Lancaster is offering to clean and tailor customers’ American flags for free, according to Fox Business.

Zips Dry Cleaning, which is based in Maryland but has stores on the 3000 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster and the 2400 block of Eastern Boulevard in York, has been offering that service, year-round and free of charge, since it was founded more than 20 years ago.

“The people that founded Zips are still active in the business today and one of their guiding principles was always to fly the American flag and be proud of it and also offer, at any point in time, to clean the American flag for free,” Zips CEO Drew Ritger told FOX Business.

Zips also offers a 20 percent discount on the licensing fee to open a franchise for U.S. military veterans, according to Fox Business.

“It’s really a way to honor our veterans as they come out of fulfilling their service and want to come into a different career,” Ritger said. “We’re going to do everything possible to help them be successful.”

Zips was created when a group of independent dry cleaners came together in 1996 and uses a one-price-for-all business plan. No matter the size of the garment, the company charges customers $2.29.

Today, there are more than 50 stores operating in six states, with the company expecting to open locations in Oregon, Indiana and Miami, Florida by the end of next year.