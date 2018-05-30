× 911 calls of golf club owner calling police on five black women released

YORK COUNTY — The two 911 calls placed by Steve Chronister from Grandview Golf Club on April 21 have been released.

Chronister, who helps his son Jordan run the golf club, called police on five women who he claimed took too long to golf and then wouldn’t leave the course.

His first call was issued when the group — which consists of five black women — was on its second hole of the day.

“We have a tough situation here with a group of golfers that decide they don’t want to abide by the rules,” Chronister told the York County dispatcher during the first call.

That call lasted nearly three minutes.

A second call was made by Chronister after the women completed nine holes.

You can listen to the 911 calls below (second call begins at 2:51):