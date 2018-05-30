× Atlantic League All-Star voting starts today, the York Revolution announces

LONG ISLAND — Voting for the Atlantic League All-Star Game kicked off today and will continue through June 30, the league announced.

The game will be held on Wednesday, July 11 at Bethpage Ballpark, the home of the Long Island Ducks. The game will begin at 6:35 p.m. A home run derby will be held prior to the game, and the evening will conclude with what the league terms “the biggest fireworks spectacular of the season.”

Area fans can vote for their favorite eligible York Revolution or Lancaster Barnstormers players by clicking here.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here.