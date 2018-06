× Camp Hill man facing charges after indecent exposure incident

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Camp Hill man is facing charges after an indecent exposure incident.

David Weber, 61, is facing indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct charges for his role in the incident.

On May 14 around 10:30 a.m., police were called to investigate an incident that occurred in the 200 block of West Main Street in Palmyra.

On May 29, charges were filed against Weber.