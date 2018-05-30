× Dauphin County announces summer lineup of music festivals, movie nights and more

HARRISBURG — At a press conference Wednesday, Dauphin County Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick III announced the lineup of special events heading to the county over the summer.

#DestinationDauphinCounty will feature four major outdoor music festivals and several Sunset Music and Movie evening shows at parks across the county, the commissioners said.

The music festivals will feature live music on two stages, 15 wineries from the Hershey/Harrisburg Wine Country, 13 national recording artists and six of the area’s top performing acts. The music genres will range from pop, neo-soul, bluegrass, folk, rock, funk, R&B, country, and smooth jazz.

“We have an impressive lineup of national and regional recording artists on tap to entertain and appeal to every taste and age group,” said Haste. “You don’t need to travel far to see great live music.”

The 2018 music festivals are:

11th Annual Music and Wine Festival, June 9-10 at Fort Hunter Park: The two-day festival kicks off the summer concert series. Performances will run from 4-9 p.m. on both days of the event. Saturday’s lineup includes two-time Grammy Award nominee Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers, who will serve as the headliners. Also expected to perform are the Slam Allen Band and Mikey Junior and Blues on the Loose. On Sunday, the scheduled performers include Ruby Velle and the Soulphonics, Airis Smallwood & The Singer’s Lounge, The Impact Band, and The Stevenson Twins (featuring Garfield Fleming & Carmen Bryant). Sample wines from the Hershey Harrisburg Wine Country and regional wineries will be available. Weekend passes are $35 in advance and $45 at the gate. Children age 12 and under can attend for free.

Tickets for all four festivals can be purchased at DauphinCounty.org.

In addition to the music festivals, Movie Nights at Fort Hunter Park are another popular summer attraction. They will be held through the month of June. The movies begin at 8:30 p.m., with children’s activities starting at 7:30.

The following movies will be screened at the park:

Friday, June 1: “Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade”

Friday, June 8: “Angels in the Outfield”

Friday, June 15: “Jaws”

Saturday, June 16: “The Mighty Ducks”

Friday, June 22: “Little Giants”

Friday, June 29: “Airplane”

Music Nights will also be held at parks around the county, the commissioners say.

Wednesday, July 18, 7 p.m. at Lykens Borough Park: Concert by the band Sapphire

Sunday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Hunter Park: Jam session featuring Susquehanna Folk Music and Dave Brown & The Dishonest Fiddlers