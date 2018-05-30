× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (May 30, 2018)

York is expanding efforts to expunge criminal records for minor offenses, and is planning a free clinic on June 7 to explain to the public how the process works. Minor criminal records – including juvenile records and charges that did not result in convictions – can interfere with employment, housing or educational opportunities. The city’s goal is to minimize these barriers, but how will this impact employers’ ability to thoroughly vet job applicants? We will be at a York City Council press conference today, so you can expect more on this story coming up on FOX43 News First at Four.