Mayfly swarm takes over Louisiana gas station in creepy video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La. - Would you stop for gas if you saw this at the pumps?

This creepy video shows a massive swarm of mayflies taking over a convenience store in Slidell, Louisiana.

"I saw it last night around 11 and it was crazy," says Dalton Bond, who witnessed the swarm firsthand.

Kenny Hickman, who captured the frenzy on his cell phone, says it's unlike anything he's ever seen.

"I started filming it with my phone and I'm like I'm not getting out,” Hickman tells WGNO.

Thankfully, mayflies have a short lifespan and typically live for roughly 24 hours.

"I'm either having them for dinner, up my ears, up my nose, I haven't seen so many before swarm," says Hickman.

Just like moths, mayflies are attracted to light, so a bright gas station fits the bill no matter how unnerving their buggy behavior seems to us.

According to Entomology Today, mayfly swarms are common in late spring and early summer during mating season.