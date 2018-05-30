One person injured after police-involved shooting at bank in Spring Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- A police-involved shooting occurred at Santander Bank in Spring Grove Wednesday evening.

Southwestern Regional Police responded to the bank in the first block of Old Hanover Street around 4:45 p.m. for a disturbance call, according to a police release.

While Southwestern Regional Police were on the scene, an officer fired his weapon and struck the subject, the release adds.

The subject, identified as a 33-year-old Spring Grove man was transported to York Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

No police officer suffered injuries more severe than cuts and bruises and no employee of the bank was injured.

State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This story has been updated from its previous version.