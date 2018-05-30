× Police searching for suspect from Chambersburg attempted robbery

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a person of interest after an attempted robbery.

On May 30 around 2:05 a.m., a black man entered the Sheetz store in the first block of Monticello Ct. in Chambersburg and attempted to rob the store.

The man allegedly walked behind the counter and demanded money while threatening to kill the Sheetz employee.

He left the store after failing to obtain any money.

The man is described as a black man in his 40’s that stands approximately 5’9″ tall and weighs about 225 lbs.

He had black hair about an inch long and was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and white shoes with a black insignia on them.

He had a white plastic bag on his right hand, and was seen getting into a dark colored sedan on W. Queen St and fleeing the area.

The man shown in the above photo may have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation, and is not necessarily a suspect at this time.

If you believe you have information that can assist the police in identifying or locating this person, you’re asked to leave a tip on Crime Watch or contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.