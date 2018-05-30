× Replacement work on two bridges along Spanglers Mill Road to begin the week of June 11

LOWER ALLEN and FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIPS — Construction for two bridges carrying Spanglers Mill Road (State Route 2031) over the Yellow Breeches Creek in Fairview Township and Lower Allen Township at the Cumberland-York County line are scheduled to begin the week of June 11 as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

When both bridges close for full replacement, drivers will be directed to follow a detour along Lisburn Road (SR 2017), Route 114 and back on to Spanglers Mill Road (SR 4027).

Construction of both bridges will be complete in November.

The bridges are two of the 558 being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years.

The approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.