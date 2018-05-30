Reward offered for info leading to ID, arrest, conviction of man seen kicking dog

WARNING: Some may find this video of animal cruelty disturbing.

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a man seen kicking a dog.

The incident occurred sometime during the evening of May 12 in Harrisburg. Several people in the area of Herr and Front Streets heard a dog yelping and a man screaming.

A resident checked his security camera and found that he had captured the above incident, which shows a man walking his dog before stopping to kick it twice: once in the side and again in the face.

“There is no excuse for abusing defenseless animals. The violence caught by a surveillance camera of a man kicking his dog is simply appalling,” said Kristen Tullo, the Humane Society of the United States Pennsylvania state director. “We hope our reward will help find the perpetrator of this horrible crime. We would expect that this individual be charged under the provisions of Act 10 of 2017, “Libre’s Law”.

If you recognize either the dog or the owner, you’re asked to contact Harrisburg Animal Control at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch here.