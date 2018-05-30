× Rutter’s opens first store outside Pennsylvania; new store is located in Inwood, WV

INWOOD, WV — For the first time, Rutter’s has expanded outside Pennsylvania.

The company opened its 70th store — and the first located outside the Keystone State — on Wednesday in Inwood, West Virginia. The new store is located at 5021 Tabler Station Road.

The West Virginia store is one of Rutter’s largest, at 9,185 square feet. It features 14 auto fueling stations and seven high-speed truck diesel bays. A total of 50 team members will be employed in the store, which will be open 24 hours a day. There will be a food and beverage menu, a dining room with seating for 30 guests, free Wi-Fi, and a 29-degree Beer Cave with a selection of domestic, premium, craft and import beer brands.

The store has applied for a beer and wine license; wine sales are expected to be approved at a later date.

“We are excited to introduce our brand into new markets and new states this year,” said Rutter’s chief customer officer Derek Gaskins. “We have had many customers reach out and ask for Rutter’s in the West Virginia area, and we are finally able to do so this year.”