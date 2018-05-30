Sen. Scott Wagner to resign seat in Senate to focus on gubernatorial campaign
HARRISBURG — Sen. Scott Wagner announced Wednesday that he will resign from the state Senate next week to focus on running a successful gubernatorial campaign against Gov. Tom Wolf.
Wagner’s resignation is effective on Monday, June 4.
The York County native won the Republican nomination for governor over Paul Mango and Laura Ellsworth on May 15.
Republican Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Val DiGiorgio issued the following statement:
“I support Scott’s decision to resign from the Senate at this time in order to devote his time and focus to running a successful Gubernatorial campaign.
“Scott Wagner has always been an outsider that has worked to change the status quo. Even since before getting to Harrisburg, he has realized that many aspects of our government are broken. His best chance at fixing them comes not from the Senate, but from the Governor’s office.
“From winning his Senate seat by a write-in campaign and through his time in the General Assembly, Scott has shown the tenacity and reform-minded leadership needed to defeat Tom Wolf and move Pennsylvania forward.
“The Republican Party of Pennsylvania is excited to continue to work with Scott over the coming months to bring a Republican back to the Governor’s office.”