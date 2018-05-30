Thursday is muggy and warm with intermittent showers, heavy at times

WET AND MUGGY

A few showers are possible during the evening commute. Coverage picks up and becomes more widespread overnight into Thursday. Showers will be intermittent with pockets of heavier rain possible. While very low chance, a thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out. Accumulation potential ranges from .25 to .50 inch, isolated amounts close to 1 inch. Temperatures are warm in the middle and upper 70s. Friday, we see breaks in the cloud cover allowing a little more sunshine ,which helps to boost readings back into the lower and middle 80s, however, showers and thunderstorms still threaten. The sticky, muggy feel is with us all week. With the rainfall the next couple of days, flash flooding is a concern and we’ll be monitoring the situtation very closely.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND

Upper level low brings changes to temperatures and keeps things unsettled over the weekend. There is a chance for showers Saturday. Highs manage the middle and upper 70s. Don’t put away the umbrella. Shower chances continue right into Sunday. Highs are cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK

It’s a drier start to the week. Other than an isolated shower, Monday is mostly cloudy. Temperatures are cool in the 60s and lower 70s. Drier air along with sunshine returns Tuesday. Readings are in the lower and middle 70s. Less cloud cover and plenty of sunshine warms temperatures into the middle and upper 70s Wednesday.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist