LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A 4-year-old has died after falling into a feed mixer machine.

On May 30 around 8:45 p.m., State Police along with fire and EMS units were dispatched to the 500 block of Cambrdige Road for a reported farming accident.

The investigation determined that around 8:30 p.m., the 4-year-old boy accidentally fell into a feed mixer while the machine was on.

He suffered fatal injuries.