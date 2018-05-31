× City of York to hold first-ever York City Peace and Opportunity Summit on June 26

YORK — The City of York, working in conjunction with the York City School District and other community partners, will hold the first York City Peace and Opportunity Summit on Tuesday, June 26 at William Penn Senior High School, the city announced Thursday.

The summit will be held from 5-8 p.m.

According to Mayor Michael Helfrich’s office, the goal of the summit is to “create an environment where young city residents are able to have an open dialogue about violence in the City of York,” according to a press release announcing the summit.

Participants will have the chance to connect with neighborhood leaders, employers, and trade schools that promote and enable successful and productive futures.

“We are looking to invite people formerly engaged in violence, people working to free themselves from a life that involves violence, and most importantly, those that are engaged in violence now.” said Helfrich in the press release. “This is a call to those that we hope will take an opportunity to improve their lives.”

Employers that wish to participate can email Britta Schwab, Bell Socialization Services at bschwab@bellsocialization.com with questions.

Participants may email questions to mayorsoffice@yorkcity.org

In addition to the City of York website, more information will be posted on the City of York Facebook page and Mayor Michael Helfrich’s Facebook page.