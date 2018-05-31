× Gov. Wolf orders Pennsylvania flags at half-staff to honor fallen firefighter Erik Hirner

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag at the state capitol and at all Commonwealth facilities in Berks and Lehigh Counties to fly at half-staff to honor fallen firefighter Erik Hirner, the administration announced Thursday.

Hirner, a resident of North Catasaquqa in Lehigh County, died from injuries he sustained when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle on his way to work on Sunday. He was an 11-year veteran of the Reading Fire Department in Berks County.

The Commonwealth flags will remain at half-staff from today through interment, the Wolf administration said.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

The United States flag will remain at full staff during the tribute, Wolf’s office said.