× Harrisburg woman pleads guilty to federal income tax evasion

HARRISBURG — A 36-year-old Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court to charges of filing false federal income tax returns, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Kenyatta Canidate was accused of filing six false tax returns on her own behalf and 41 false tax returns on behalf of acquaintances, all of whom paid her $100 for each bogus return she filed for them, Freed’s office said. The total tax loss to the Internal Revenue Service is estimated to be $138,000.

The case was investigated by the IRS and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph J. Terz.

Canidate could face up to five years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine under federal sentencing guidelines.

Sentence will be imposed at an undetermined date.