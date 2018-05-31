× Man facing burglary charges after stealing over $5,000 worth of items from Chambersburg garage

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing burglary charges after stealing over $5,000 worth of various items from a Chambersburg garage.

Brian Bridenstein II, 30, is facing burglary charges for the incident.

On May 17, police received a report of a burglary from a residence in the 500 block of Elder St.

The victim reported that several items, including a generator, tools and a red Kenmore washer and dryer had been stolen from his garage.

An investigation into the burglary led to the recovery of the stolen property, which was worth over $5,000, and the development of Bridenstein II as a suspect.

He was arrested on May 30 and remanded to Franklin County Prison.