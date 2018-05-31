× Man surrenders to police after barricading himself in Franklin County home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man surrendered to police this morning after barricading himself in his home early Thursday morning.

David Scott, 44, of Fort Louden, was charged with terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

State Police were initially contacted around 1:25 a.m. to complete a welfare check on Scott, who suffers from mental health issues.

Police responded to the 13000 block of Main Street in Peters Township around 1:50 a.m.

The State Police Special Emergency Response Team was activated and responded to the scene as well.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Scott surrendered peacefully to troopers.

He is in custody and awaiting arraignment.