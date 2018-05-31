× Maryland man arrested in connection to bank robbery in Shrewsbury Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery from earlier this month.

Robert Donnell is facing robbery charges for allegedly robbing the bank.

On May 23, State Police responded to the BB&T Bank in the 16000 block of Susquehanna Trail South in Shrewsbury Township for an active bank robbery.

At the time, the actor, later identified as Donnell, fled the scene in a gray older model Ford Taurus station wagon.

On May 29, an arrest warrant was issued, and Donnell was arrested a short distance away from his Maryland home on May 30.

Now, he awaits extradition to Pennsylvania.