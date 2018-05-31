Showers and some heavy thunderstorms likely Thursday

MORE SHOWER & STORM CHANCES: The unsettled conditions continue into the end of the week. The day starts mostly cloudy, with some showers likely. They are isolated and quick-moving, but you’ll still need the umbrella. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 60s. It’s a bit less humid, but there’s still some fog and haze. It’s not as thick as the previous morning. A better chance for showers, and perhaps even a few thunderstorms comes during the afternoon. Some locally heavy downpours are possible, and it could lead to a few areas of flooding. There’s also a small chance for some gusty winds out west with any storms that form. Temperatures are stuck in the middle to upper 70s, but some perfectly timed peaks of sunshine could boost temperatures for some to 80 degrees. The overnight period is muggy and warm, with more showers. Expect lows in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. The chances for showers and thunderstorms continues into Friday, along with the muggy conditions. However, the coverage looks isolated, with partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Temperatures are in the middle 80s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND: The weekend is shaping up quite unsettled, with plenty of shower and thunderstorm chances. There’s the chance for thunderstorms on Saturday, with temperatures hovering in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday looks damper and cooler. It’s a dreary one, and so far showers look plentiful. Temperatures could be stuck in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is still a touch unsettled, with a small shower or thunderstorm chance. By the looks of it, the best chance is during the morning. Temperatures are in the lower 70s with plenty of clouds, perhaps some limited sunshine. Tuesday brings partly sunny skies. A few light showers are still possible. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday brings a better chance for showers. Temperatures could be stuck in the 60s.

Have a great Thursday!