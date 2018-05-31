Warmer, humid with a few showers and thunderstorms Friday

KEEP THE UMBRELLA NEARBY

Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms continue through evening. Locally heavy downpours could lead to a few areas of localized flooding. Temperatures stay in the 70s then drop to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by Friday morning. It feels soupy in the morning and a shower can’t be ruled out. Sunshine breaks out through the cloud cover and boost readings back into the middle 80s, however, a few showers and thunderstorms still threaten late afternoon and early evening. Plenty of tropical moisture could lead to heavy downpours. Part of the area is under a MARGINAL or low risk for severe thunderstorms. Winds could get quite gusty. We’ll also be watching for the potential for localized flash flooding.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND

Upper level low brings changes to temperatures and keeps things unsettled over the weekend. Plenty of opportunities for showers Saturday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible too. Highs manage the middle and upper 70s. Sunday is cooler and wetter. On and off showers hold temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK

Upper level low and embedded energy keeps showers and clouds around for Monday holding temperatures down in the 60s. Don’t put away the umbrella away just yet. A few showers are still possible Tuesday. Highs are near 70 degrees. Finally, the sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday. afternoon readings are warmer in the middle 70s and even warmer late week.

