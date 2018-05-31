Washington rebounds to even Stanley Cup Finals at one game apiece

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 28: John Carlson #74 celebrates his goal with teammates T.J. Oshie #77 and Brooks Orpik #44 of the Washington Capitals against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game One of the Stanley Cup Final during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS– The Washington Capitals were able to even the Stanley Cup Finals up after securing a 3-2 Game Two win.

The Capitals used three straight goals to and stellar defense and goal tending to secure the victory.

The Vegas Golden Knights opened the scoring when F James Neal buried his fifth goal of the playoffs midway through the first period.

With just under three minutes left in the game’s first frame, C Lars Eller scored his sixth goal of the postseason, evening the score at 1.

LW Alex Ovechkin opened the scoring just over five minutes into the second period, helping the Capitals take the lead.

Just over 4 minutes later, D Brooks Orpik scored his first goal of the postseason to extend the Capitals lead to 3-1.

In the final minutes of the second period, D Shea Thedore added a tally, bringing the game closer for the Golden Knights.

G Braden Holtby made 37 saves for the Capitals, including a sprawling stop with two minutes left in the third period to help seal the victory.

Game Three is set for Saturday night at 8 p.m. in Washington.

