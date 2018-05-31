Worley & Obetz under potential fraud investigation; will layoff 64 more employees Friday

LANCASTER COUNTY — Layoffs continue at Worley & Obetz, a Manheim-based fuel supplier.

Today, the company filed a WARN notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor. A total of 64 employees will be laid off, effective Friday. Worley & Obetz said in a statement that the employees will be paid through June 6.

This wave comes less than two weeks after Worley & Obetz laid off 45 people in management and administrative rolls in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Six days prior, on May 15, CEO Jeffrey Lyons was reported missing — he was located in Minnesota on the 17th.

“Due to potential fraudulent activity, this has forced us to adjust our operating expenses to keep the company viable,” a portion of Worley & Obetz’s statement read.

The “potential fraudulent activity” the company cites is currently being investigated by the FBI.

Though, Worley & Obetz is trying to stay afloat.

“This is an inconceivable nightmare for everyone,” another portion of the statement says. “We are doing everything we can to make this less traumatic for our employees.

“When we discovered the fraud upon Jeff’s fleeing, Seth Obetz immediately liquidated his life savings to keep the company going. We have a solid plan to keep the core of the company going and strongly believe we will come out the other side even stronger and customers will experience limited to no interruption.”

The statement adds that the investigators aren’t revealing much but “we are confident he will be brought to justice.”

Read the full statement below: