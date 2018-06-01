Be Well: First Fab Friday Workouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- It's the first Friday of the month!

That means it's time for MyFitnessQuest's Mindy Quesenberry First Fab Friday Workouts.

This month, she is focusing on workouts done by Marilyn Monroe in 10 minutes in honor of Monroe's birthday.

Here's the routine broken down:

Warm-up 2 minutes

Exercises 1-5 are 20 seconds each

Rest 20 seconds between 1-5

3 rounds

End with 2 minute cool-down

Norma Jean jump lunges Joe DiMaggio donkey kicks The Seven Year Itch inchworms Blonde bombshell breakdancer burpee Marilyn Monroe mountain climbers

Check it out on the clip above.