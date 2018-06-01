× Chambersburg man facing charges after allegedly assaulting four people, firing shotgun

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting four people, and firing a shotgun.

Robert Brooks, 48, is facing strangulation charges for his role in the incident.

On May 27 around 3:10 p.m., Brooks allegedly got into an argument with four victims on McKenzie Road in Guilford Township.

The argument began to escalate when Brooks allegedly grabbed one of the victims by the throat.

Brooks then proceeded to strike the victim in the face with his fist, according to the police release.

While fighting with the victims, Brooks allegedly loaded a shotgun and fired 2.5 magnum slugs from the shotgun.

He was taken into custody and is now facing charges.