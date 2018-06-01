× Dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charges against Penn State fraternity upheld by judge

STATE COLLEGE — A Centre County judge Wednesday denied an appeal of the decision to overturn the involuntary manslaughter charges filed against members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity in the death of Tim Piazza, according to an OnwardState.com report.

Judge Pamela Ruest granted a motion not to reinstate charges against the fraternity. After involuntary manslaughter charges were dismissed for the second time during a hearing in March, the Office of the Attorney General filed an appeal in late April.

The defense filed the motion to dismiss the appeal on the grounds that the charges could be refiled, but “a magistrate’s decision to dismiss criminal charges after a preliminary hearing is unappealable.”

The Office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said it will continue to push for this case to be heard by a higher court, but did not specify what its next move would be.

“[Wednesday’s] ruling is just another step in this circular and protracted legal process,” a spokesman for the attorney general told OnwardState. “Our office remains committed to seeking justice for Timothy Piazza and his family and holding responsible individuals accountable for their actions, consistent with the law and the evidence.”