Edwin Jackson exercises opt-out clause from Nationals

LAKELAND, FL - MARCH 12: Edwin Jackson #40 of the Washington Nationals pitches during the Spring Training game against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 12, 2018 in Lakeland, Florida. The Nationals defeated the Tigers 5-4. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– Veteran P Edwin Jackson has exercised his opt-out clause in his minor league deal with the Washington Nationals.
Jackson, 34, will become a free agent.
So far in 2018, Jackson made 10 starts at Triple-A for the Nationals with a 3.58 ERA and 47 strikeouts over nearly 56 innings.
Last year in 76 Major League innings split between the Baltimore Orioles and Nationals, Jackson went 5-6 with a 5.21 ERA over 76 innings.