× Employees of Dockside Willies accused of stealing more than $300K from restaurant

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Two employees of Dockside Willies in Wormleysburg were arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing money from the restaurant.

Steven Tomberlain, 49, and Shawn Fickes, 42, face charges of theft by deception and unlawful use of computer.

The alleged theft occurred over multiple years. Police say the two individuals stole more than $300,000 from the restaurant.

Tomberlain and Fickes were taken into custody without incident. Bail was set at $50,000. They then were transported to Cumberland County Prison.