Missing Harrisburg juvenile last seen May 9, police say

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police are looking for a missing juvenile who was last seen on May 9.

That morning, Marwan Abdulrahman left his home on the 2100 block of N. 4th Street and didn’t return, according to police. Police say he never went to SciTech High — where he is a student — that day either.

Abdulrahman is approximately 5’9″ tall and weighs between 130 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweat pants with a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Abdulrahman’s whereabouts should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.