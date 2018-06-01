Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Pirates to send infielder Kang out on minor league assignment

Posted 8:33 AM, June 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:34AM, June 1, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: Jung Ho Kang #27 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during the game against the Chicago Cubs on September 27, 2016 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

PITTSBURGH– Pittsburgh Pirates’ infielder Jung Ho Kang is inching closer to a return to the Major Leagues.

Kang, 31, will be sent out on a minor league assignment to ease back to action after missing both of the last two seasons after being charged with his third DUI in South Korea.

Kang will reportedly be allowed to play in the Minor Leagues until he’s deemed ready to rejoin the big league roster.

In his last action in 2016, Kang hit .255 with 21 HR’s and 62 RBI’s.

Related stories