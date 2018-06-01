Plenty of cloud cover this weekend and showers are still possible both days

SHOWERS STILL THREATEN

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening diminish overnight. With dew points in the 70’s, there is plenty of moisture for brief heavy downpours. Anything that develops will be isolated so not everyone sees showers. It’s warm in the 80s until around 8pm then temperatures fall to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by morning. Patchy fog and spotty shower or two is possible. Keep the umbrella handy. Showers are possible anytime during the day. Not everyone sees wet weather. In fact, there could be some breaks in the cloud cover. While not as warm, temperatures still climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s. The second half of the weekend is cooler in the 60s. Easterly flow keeps the clouds around. Few on and off showers are possible too. Winds are gusty much of the day. A cold front comes in overnight into Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK

Rain chances go down for the start of the week. However, a few isolated showers are possible, especially early Monday. Temperatures are cool once again in the 60s. While most of Tuesday is dry, once again, a few showers could pop up. Highs a tad warmer near 70 degrees. Finally, drier air works in across the area midweek. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday helps warm temperatures to the lower 70s. More sunshine expected Thursday with highs closer to the middle 70s. We are back in the 80s for Friday despite a little more cloud cover. A late thunderstorm is possible, otherwise, most of the area is dry.

