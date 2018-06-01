× Police notified of gunshot wound victim who arrived at York Hospital via privately owned vehicle

YORK — The York City Police Department was notified around 10 p.m. Friday night of a gunshot wound victim that arrived at York Hospital via privately owned vehicle, according to a news release.

The victim, who has not been identified, is in stable condition, the release adds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

Instructions for using text tip line:

1. Enter number 847-411

2. Start message with – yorktips

3. Text your message.