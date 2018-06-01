Police seek to ID individual who illegally dumped items at business in Manchester Twp.

YORK COUNTY — Northern York County Regional Police are the asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who illegally dumped items in a dumpster at a business in Manchester Township.

The incident occurred on May 27.

Police say the individual emptied furniture and trash into a dumpster located in the rear of the building.

Anyone who can identify the person or vehicle in the pictures above should call the Northern York County Regional Police Department tip line at 717-467-8355 or email them at tips@nycrpd.org.