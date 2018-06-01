President Trump says Bee should be fired over Ivanka slur

President Donald Trump asked Friday why comedian Samantha Bee hasn’t been fired for calling his daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump a “feckless c***” on her TBS show earlier this week.

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” Trump wrote on Twitter.

In the wake of ABC canceling Roseanne Barr’s hit sitcom following a racist remark, Trump called the controversy with Bee “a total double standard” and added, “but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

Bee apologized Thursday for her remark, which she made on her show, “Full Frontal,” saying that she “crossed a line.”

Both CNN and TBS are owned by Turner, a subsidiary of Time Warner.