Texas man arrested following investigation into reports of vehicle break-ins

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Texas man was taken into custody Tuesday following a Swatara Township Police investigation into multiple reports of vehicle break-ins.

The alleged break-ins occurred in the parking lots of multiple hotels in Dauphin County.

Steven Matthews is accused of using credit cards which were stolen from the vehicles.

Matthews faces charges of access device fraud and receiving stolen property.

He was remanded to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for this month.