× York lefty Ross Detwiler’s contract is purchased by the Seattle Mariners

YORK — Left-hander Ross Detwiler is leaving the York Revolution after his contract was picked up by the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Friday.

Detweiler, 32, will report to Seattle’s Class AAA affiliate in Tacoma.

He is the first member of the Revolution to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization this season.

Detwiler signed with the Revs in March and made six starts this season, compiling a 3-1 record with a 2.70 earned run average. He struck out 32 batters and walked eight while limiting opponents to a .254 batting average in just over 30 innings of work.

He is currently tied for the Atlantic League lead in victories this season, and is tied for second in strikeouts and ninth in ERA.

Detwiler’s last outing with York was on May 26, when he struck out a career-high 11 batters in 7.1 innings of work against the Road Warriors.

A former first-round pick (sixth overall) by the Washington Nationals in the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft, Detwiler is joining his seventh Major League organization. Detwiler’s best Major League season came in 2012, when he was a member of the Nationals’ pitching rotation and went 10-8 with a 3.40 ERA and 105 strikeouts. Detwiler made 27 starts and 33 appearances with Washington, and was the Nationals’ starter in Game 4 of the National League Divisional Series, where he went six innings and allowed an unearned run in a no-decision against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Detwiler has appeared in 189 games in his Major League career, starting 89 of them. He spent last season with the Triple-A affiliates of the Chicago Cubs and the Oakland Athletics.